OceanEx Token (OCE) 1-Day Volume Hits $609.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $602,428.79 and $609.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011148 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070615 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00623849 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.”

