Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives 7.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.72.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

OPAD opened at 1.22 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 1.07 and a 52-week high of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.43.

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 1.68 per share, for a total transaction of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,218.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 59.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LL Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

