One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 33.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 24.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

