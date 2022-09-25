Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

ONEXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

