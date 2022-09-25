Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 48.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

