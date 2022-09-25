Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,944 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 10.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

