Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.83. 853,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,356. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

