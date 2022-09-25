Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

