Patten Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,029,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,517,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
