Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

