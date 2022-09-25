PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $49.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of PBF opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

