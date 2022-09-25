PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.46.

PBF Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE PBF opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

