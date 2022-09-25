Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

