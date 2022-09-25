Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

PNW opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after buying an additional 648,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

