PlayGame 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $810.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $251,985.49 and $810.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002973 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070785 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10821327 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00146586 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame was first traded on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

