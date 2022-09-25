Port Finance Price Tops $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $88,274.29 and approximately $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Port Finance has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Port Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

