Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

