Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1,902.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.