Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Boosted by Analyst

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

