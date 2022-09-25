Qtum 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00015086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $300.76 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 104,343,886 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

