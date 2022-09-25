Ramifi Protocol Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges (RAM)

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Ramifi Protocol has a market capitalization of $186,240.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ramifi Protocol Profile

Ramifi Protocol’s launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ramifi Protocol is ramifi.org. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken.

Buying and Selling Ramifi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

