Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Raises Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 2.055 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $1.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.37.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

