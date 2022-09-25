Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Raises Dividend to $2.06 Per Share

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 2.055 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous interim dividend of $1.73.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.37.
About Ramsay Health Care
Recommended Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.