Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $584,186.00 and approximately $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,944.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00151336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00282614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00750715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00621883 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,163,171 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

