Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $557,558.00 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00150597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00282231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00748814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00602020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00602827 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,174,204 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.