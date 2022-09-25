Raymond James Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $635.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $620.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $513.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

