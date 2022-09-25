Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $82.03. 6,725,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
