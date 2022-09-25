Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $82.03. 6,725,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

