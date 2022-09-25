RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

RChain (REV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. RChain has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.24 or 1.00030865 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006819 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059629 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011589 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067253 BTC.
About RChain
RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.
