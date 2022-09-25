Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 103 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

