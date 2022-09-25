Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 343 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

