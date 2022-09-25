Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $8.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

RENT stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $16,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $6,864,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth about $4,294,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

