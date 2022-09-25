Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,677,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 172,369 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

