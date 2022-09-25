Reviewing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and AutoNation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.40 -$747.38 million N/A N/A AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.23 $1.37 billion $23.25 4.60

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cazoo Group and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 5.59% 62.96% 16.56%

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cazoo Group and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 AutoNation 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 332.40%. AutoNation has a consensus target price of $161.56, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than AutoNation.

Summary

AutoNation beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 339 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 57 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 9 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

