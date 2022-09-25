Reviewing Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marketing Alliance and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Marketing Alliance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 2 5 0 0 1.71

GoHealth has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

20.3% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.91 $2.62 million $0.24 11.04 GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.11 -$189.36 million ($2.00) -0.18

Marketing Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Alliance and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A GoHealth -21.33% 10.22% 4.85%

Summary

GoHealth beats Marketing Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.