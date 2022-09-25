Richard A. Connell Acquires 3,500 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Connell bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £560 ($676.66).

CVS Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,676 ($20.25) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,512 ($18.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,655.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,730.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,711.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($28.64) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

