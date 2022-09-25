Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 608

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 663.25 ($8.01).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

LON:RMV opened at GBX 572 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 607.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($9.79).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.