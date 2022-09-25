Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter worth $48,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

