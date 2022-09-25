Royal Bank of Canada Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.08.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.46. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.20 and a twelve month high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 3.2900002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

