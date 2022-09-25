Royal Bank of Canada Raises Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Price Target to GBX 320

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.00.

Shares of HLN opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

