Royal Bank of Canada Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $58.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

