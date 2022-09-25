Sabal Trust CO Has $390,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Corteva were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

