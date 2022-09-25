Sabal Trust CO Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,160,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $111,274,000 after buying an additional 200,737 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

