Sabal Trust CO Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VOX opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $146.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

