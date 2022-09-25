Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
Further Reading
