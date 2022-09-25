Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

