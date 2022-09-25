Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,821,042 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £40.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dale Ferguson purchased 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($9,243.60). In related news, insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 215,889 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,217.23). Also, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 255,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,243.60). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,370,889 shares of company stock worth $2,996,778.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

