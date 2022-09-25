Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

