SEB Equities Downgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Hold

SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.