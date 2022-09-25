SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of SLS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.