SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
Shares of SLS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.