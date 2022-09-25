Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.07

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.07 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.48). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.35), with a volume of 184,223 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £654.12 million and a P/E ratio of 466.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Insider Transactions at Seplat Energy

About Seplat Energy

In other news, insider Kazeem Raimi sold 16,139 shares of Seplat Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90), for a total value of £25,338.23 ($30,616.52).

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

