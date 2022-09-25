Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £149.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,375.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

