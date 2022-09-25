Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £149.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,375.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
