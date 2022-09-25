Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

